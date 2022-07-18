Florida woman attacked by alligators identified

Rose Marie Wiegand reportedly fell into a pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club.

A local report says that the Florida woman who fell into a pond at a country club and was attacked by alligators has been found.

Residents of the woman’s neighborhood, Boca Royale, told that the woman who died, however, the woman in her 80s was named Rose Marie Wiegand.

“She lives a few doors down from me. And when we were out of town, she would bring our trash cans up,” Kurt Kauffman told the local station. “Very kind. She was always there. When we moved in, she said who she was.”

Wiegand reportedly fell into a pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, Florida.

As she tried to get out of the water, two alligators swam toward her.

The alligators that were seen in the pond were caught by an alligator trapper, an NBC affiliate said.

One was 8 feet, 10 inches long, and the other was 7 feet, 7 inches.

Reporters tried to get more information from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, but they did not respond right away.

Kauffman said that alligators “live in the community” and are often seen going “from pond to pond” in the area, which means that they cross streets.

“I mean, it’s pretty bad, and it’s hard to believe that something like that could happen. We sometimes see alligators, but we never thought something like that could happen “he said.

