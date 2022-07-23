Jill Biden booed at ice cream store in Connecticut

Jill Biden visited an ice cream shop in Connecticut on Wednesday.

She however booed by people who didn’t know her by yelling, “You suck!”.

The visit happened the same day as President Joe Biden tested positive for coronavirus.

A man yelled at Biden as she walked into the Arethusa Farms ice cream shop in New Haven, “Your husband is the worst president we’ve ever had! You owe us gas money!”

“Thank you! Thank you very much for your help.” Biden smiled and waved back at him.

Then, a second person yelled, “You suck!” at Biden.

Biden however in Connecticut with the Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona. The Governor of Connecticut, Ned Lamont, as part of a national summer learning tour.

However, the purpose of the tour was to bring attention to the fact that children lose learning time because of coronavirus lockdowns.

Arethusa Farms said on Instagram that Biden’s visit made the company feel “extremely honored and humbled.”

Biden’s visit happened the day before the White House said that President Joe Biden had tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a trip to the Middle East.

In a written statement on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19.”

He however fully vaccinated and given two booster shots, and his symptoms are very mild.

He has begun taking Paxlovid. In line with CDC guidelines, he will stay in his own room at the White House and continue to do all of his work as usual.

