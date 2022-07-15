Kuleba gratitude the Italian foreign minister for his steadfast support of Ukraine

Kuleba expressed gratitude to his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio for their unwavering support of Ukraine in a phone conversation, he posted this on twitter.

“I spoke with my Italian counterpart and friend Luigi Di Maio to thank him and the entire great team of Prime Minister Mario Draghi for supporting Ukraine firmly and proving Italy’s leading role in protecting Europe from security and economic challenges posed by Russia,” Kuleba said.

Draghi submitted his resignation, but the president of the nation rejected it.

