The Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline requires a repaired turbine, which Canada will send back to Germany. This could assist in assure a steady energy supply until Europe can wean itself off of Russian gas, according to the Canadian minister of natural resources.

The decision amounted to altering Moscow’s sanctions “to the whims of Russia,” according to the energy and foreign ministries of Ukraine, which demanded that it be overturned.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Canadian government announced new sanctions against Moscow in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The Canadian government also said it was issuing a “time-limited and revocable permit” to exempt the return of turbines from its Russian sanctions.

Russia this month reduced flows via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany to 40% of capacity, citing the delayed return of the turbine that Germany’s Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) had been servicing in Canada.

The technology would let Europe “access reliable and inexpensive energy as they continue to shift away from Russian oil and gas,” according to the Canadian government.

The amount of time it would take to return the turbine remained unclear.

In a statement released on Sunday, Siemens Energy stated that it was attempting to send the turbine to the Nord Stream pipeline as soon as possible.

the Kremlin declared that if the turbine was given back, it would enhance the gas supply to Europe.

Canada announced that it would add industrial manufacturing to its list of penalties against Russia’s energy industry in addition to the special authorization for the turbine.

The new penalties introduced by Canada “will apply to land and pipeline transport as well as the fabrication of metals and transport, computer, electronic, and electrical equipment, as well as machinery,” according to the statement.

According to a representative of the German government, Germany “welcomes the decision of our Canadian friends and allies.”

“Canada is firm in its support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement on Saturday. “Canada will not cease in putting pressure on the Russian regime.”

