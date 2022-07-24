Top U.S. delegation travels to Kiev and promises to maintain support

When meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Saturday, a senior U.S. Congressional delegation pledged to work to maintain support for the campaign against Russia.

The trip is the most recent in a string of prominent American visits to Ukraine, among them was Representative Adam Smith, chair of the House Armed Services Committee.

The group stated in a statement that “the United States, together with allies and partners around the world, have stood with Ukraine by providing economic, military, and humanitarian assistance.

Advertisement

When meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Saturday, a senior U.S. Congressional delegation pledged to work to maintain support for the campaign against Russia.

The trip is the most recent in a string of prominent American visits to Ukraine, among them was Representative Adam Smith, chair of the House Armed Services Committee.

The group stated in a statement that “the United States, together with allies and partners around the world, have stood with Ukraine by providing economic, military, and humanitarian assistance.”

They continued, “We will continue to look for methods to best assist President Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian people as they maintain their courageous stand.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that Washington would send four more high mobility artillery rocket systems to Ukraine, bringing the total provided so far to 16.

The statement from the delegation on Saturday made no specific reference to weapons transfers. Separately, Smith was quoted as telling the U.S.-backed Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that Washington and its allies were ready to hand over more multiple launch rocket systems.

Advertisement

Also Read