US protests after release of video of cops killing Black man – Google

Several hundred protestors marched in Akron, Ohio Sunday after body camera evidence showed police shooting a black man.

Police say Jayland Walker, 25, was slain as officers sought to stop his car for a traffic infraction.

Body-cam footage is unclear, but the initial police statement says Walker posed a “deadly threat”.

Advertisement

AKRON, United States: Several hundred protestors marched in Akron, Ohio Sunday after body camera evidence showed police shooting a black man.

As officials asked for calm in the wake of the latest police shooting of a black man in the United States, a mob marched to City Hall carrying banners reading “Justice for Jayland.”

Police say Jayland Walker, 25, was slain as officers sought to stop his car for a traffic infraction.

The fourth day of protests in a 190,000-person city. The day’s demonstrations were peaceful, save for one tense moment when demonstrators yelled at the police.

At a daytime demonstration, NAACP President Derrick Johnson called the killing “murder… point blank.”

“This black man was killed… for a possible traffic violation. This doesn’t happen to white people in America,” he also criticised the police’s behaviour.

Advertisement

An AFP reporter claimed a hundred people were still protesting outside the justice complex in the evening.

Despite calls for calm from some protestors, tensions rose.

Some demonstrators set dumpsters on fire and shattered windows of snowploughs and other heavy equipment as a barrier against disruption.

Riot police used tear gas to disperse the protesters near the courthouse.

Also Read United States delivering two surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine, Pentagon The Pentagon announced on Friday that the United States is providing Ukraine...

After originally offering few details, Akron authorities released two videos on Sunday: a composite of body-cam footage, still frames, and commentary, and the whole chase and shooting.

Advertisement

Walker didn’t stop, the voiceover said. Police chased Walker’s automobile after hearing a gunshot.

Walker fled on foot after being hunted for many minutes. Tasered by officers, he ran away.

Officers chased Walker to a parking lot. The body-cam footage is unclear, but an initial police statement says Walker posed a “deadly threat.”

Also Read United States might already be in recession, says expert In May, the consumer price index rose 8.6 percent year on year,...