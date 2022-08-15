Australian Former PM Scott Morrison secretly held ministry responsibilities

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will look into claims that Scott Morrison covertly took on three positions within the cabinet.

In the two years prior to his defeat in May, Mr. Morrison was appointed joint minister for the ministries of health, finance, and resources.

Albanese referred to the judgments as “unacceptable” and “simply odd” and declared that he would seek legal counsel on them.

Advertisement

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will look into claims that Scott Morrison covertly took on three positions within the cabinet.

In the two years prior to his defeat in May, Mr. Morrison was appointed joint minister for the ministries of health, finance, and resources.

Mr. Albanese referred to the judgments as “unacceptable” and “simply odd” and declared that he would seek legal counsel on them.

The former prime minister chose not to respond to questions.

The Queen’s agent in Australia, Governor-General David Hurley, announced on Monday that he had authorized Mr. Morrison to covertly assume the portfolios by signing an “administrative instrument.” According to a spokeswoman, it was “compatible with section 64 of the constitution”.

But Mr. Albanese, legal professionals, and Mr. Morrison’s former coworkers have criticized the situation’s opacity.

Advertisement

Even several ministers apparently had no idea the former prime minister shared their responsibilities with them.

In a non-democratic nation, we would mock this kind of “tin pot” activity, Mr. Albanese told reporters on Monday.

According to local media, Greg Hunt, a former minister of health, pledged to share his ministry in 2020 in the event that Covid rendered him incapable.

But current OECD head Mathias Cormann, who was the finance minister at the time, only discovered this week that his position had been shared, according to a story by a local news source, News.com.au.

Last year, Mr. Morrison, who now serves with Keith Pitt as a minister of resources, was sworn in. Mr. Pitt disagreed with Mr. Morrison’s use of his authority to deny a New South Wales gas exploration license.

Despite claiming he wouldn’t speculate on upcoming legal advice, Mr. Albanese charged that his predecessor had operated “in the shadows”.

Advertisement

Mr. Morrison said he was unaware of Mr. Albanese’s remarks when asked to comment on them. He told Sky News Australia, “Since leaving the job, I haven’t engaged in any daily politics.”

Barnaby Joyce, Mr. Morrison’s replacement in June 2021, claimed he was unaware of the appointments beforehand.

“I learned about it and find it objectionable. I support a cabinet system of government where each minister is in charge of specific responsibility. There is no presidential form of governance in our country “Channel 7 was told by Mr. Joyce.

In the general election held in May, the center-right alliance was soundly defeated. Cities, that address climate change and maintain political integrity, saw a significant loss of seats.

During a speech in Perth in July, Mr. Morrison sparked outrage by advising churchgoers to “don’t trust in governments” and “don’t trust in the United Nations.”

Also Read Iran categorically denies any connection to the attacker says, Salman Rushdie Iran has "categorically" denied any involvement in Salman Rushdie's assailant but has...