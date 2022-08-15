  Chinese military exercises are ongoing around Taiwan as a US congressional delegation is there

A day after a US congressional delegation arrived in Taipei, China’s military claimed to have conducted combat

A day after a US congressional delegation arrived in Taipei, China’s military claimed to have conducted combat alert patrols and military exercises in the waters and airspace surrounding Taiwan on Monday.

According to Senior Col. Shi Yi of the Eastern Theater Command, the exercises are “a solemn response to political plays by the US and Taiwan that are harming the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.” We firmly commit to defending both national sovereignty and the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait by taking all necessary precautions.

Sen. Ed Markey, the leader of the US congressional delegation, arrived in Taipei on Sunday for a surprise two-day visit that followed Speaker of the US House Nancy Pelosi’s trip earlier this month.

Beijing was enraged by Pelosi’s visit, which was the first by a sitting speaker in 25 years. Beijing replied by beginning large multi-day military drills near Taiwan.

Last Wednesday, the Chinese military declared that these exercises had been “effectively accomplished,” but it also promised to “frequently undertake” more patrols in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has never been under the control of China, but the country’s ruling Chinese Communist Party still regards it as a part of its territory and has long promised to “reunite” the island with the Chinese mainland, using force if necessary.

The five-person Markey delegation is in Taiwan to “reaffirm the United States’ support for Taiwan” and to “promote stability and peace across the Taiwan Strait,” according to a statement from the senator’s office.

Joseph Wu, the foreign minister of Taiwan, welcomed the delegation to the Foreign Ministry on Monday and expressed appreciation for their visit.

Authoritarian #China cannot dictate how democratic #Taiwan makes allies, garners support, maintains fortitude, and shines like a beacon of freedom, Wu stated in a tweet from the ministry.

The team was scheduled to meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday and speak with lawmakers from Taiwan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense committee about trade and security-related matters.

