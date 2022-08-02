Lady Louise Windsor joins her parents and brother at Commonwealth Games.

Lady Louise Windsor arrived at the Commonwealth Games to join her parents, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, and brother James. This summer could be very important for Lady Louise.

Today at the Commonwealth Games, Lady Louise Windsor made a rare public appearance alongside her parents. At the Birmingham event, the 18-year-old watched both badminton and boxing with Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex, and her younger brother James.

Louise, known as the Queen’s favourite grandchild, took part in the ceremonies for her grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee but has primarily grown up out of the public eye.

But she won’t know the results of her A-Levels for a few weeks, and then she could have to decide whether to attend university.

Her relatives Prince William, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie all continued their education at universities. Mom is happy for Louise. In an earlier conversation concerning her daughter’s education, Sophie expressed her desire that she would attend a university but did not place any pressure on her to do so.

I wouldn’t force her, but if she wants to, she can, she added. She is really intelligent.



In an interview from the previous year, Sophie also discussed how she and her husband are “protective” of Louise and that they understand she needs to be allowed to “live her life.”

I would hope that she can continue her education, which I believe she will want to do, and that she and her friends will protect her from anything that someone could want to do, Sophie said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

I must, however, allow her to live her life. To live is not mine to do. I can only provide her the greatest tools; she must then exercise her own judgment. I do, however, hope that she will be able to maintain her level of privacy at least for the upcoming few years.

According to numerous accounts throughout the years, Louise is the Queen’s “favorite” grandchild because of their unique relationship.

The Queen has reportedly grown particularly close to Louise and seems to have made her her favorite grandchild, closely followed by James. “The Queen loves the fact that Louise and James [her younger brother] relish their time at Balmoral,” the source said.

