Edition: English
Edition: English

Mehwish Hayat dazzles internet users with her stylish look

Articles
Mehwish Hayat

  • Mehwish Hayat’s name is a byword for grace, talent, and notoriety.
  • The experienced Pakistani actress has been trending online for a number of reasons.
  • The Ru Baru actress, who has 4.9 million followers on Instagram alone, regularly posts stunning images to her social media accounts.
Mehwish Hayat’s name is a byword for grace, talent, and notoriety. The experienced Pakistani actress has been trending online for a number of reasons.

The Ru Baru actress, who has 4.9 million followers on Instagram alone, regularly posts stunning images to her social media accounts. In the comments section, admiration for the gifted actress is evidently contagious.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Her most recent Instagram posts were no stranger to the admiration and love she consistently receives. The actress was ethereal while wearing a metallic-colored saree, a bright red lip, and minimum makeup.

Fans of the London-based Nahi Jaunga actress were overjoyed to see the stunning woman wearing a saree in a more modern style.

