  Myanmar's envoy: Fourth ambassador to die in China in less than a year
Myanmar’s envoy: Fourth ambassador to die in China in less than a year

Articles
Myanmar’s envoy

  • The fourth ambassador to China to pass away in the past year was U Myo Thant Pe, the representative of Myanmar in Beijing.
  • U Myo Thant Pe was appointed ambassador in 2019 and remained in that position until the military coup in February 2021 in Myanmar.
  • The death of the Myanmar envoy is the fourth in China in the previous twelve months.
The fourth ambassador to China to pass away in the past year was U Myo Thant Pe, the representative of Myanmar in Beijing. He passed away on Sunday in the Chinese capital.

U Myo Thant Pe was appointed ambassador in 2019 and remained in that position until the military coup in February 2021 in Myanmar.

According to Reuters, he was last spotted on Saturday seeing a local official in the Yunnan region of southwest China, which borders Myanmar.

Since seizing control from elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, Myanmar’s military junta has come under fire from nations throughout the world for allegedly executing out thousands of extrajudicial murders.

The nation’s first official executions in decades occurred last week when four political prisoners were put to death.

The foreign ministry of Myanmar reported the ambassador’s passing in a national publication on Monday.

The obituary claims that he passed away on Sunday in Kunming, a city in southwest China.

However, there has been no indication of a precise cause of death.

The envoy reportedly died of a suspected heart attack, according to diplomatic sources in Beijing and a Chinese-language Myanmar media report.

The death of the Myanmar envoy is the fourth in China in the previous twelve months.

In September, little than two weeks into his service in Beijing, 54-year-old German ambassador Jan Hecker passed away.

Serhiy Kamyshev, 65, the ambassador of Ukraine, passed away in February shortly after visiting a venue for the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

