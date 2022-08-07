SSU counterintelligence demonstrates their use of drones to expel Russian invaders

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) shared the relevant video on Telegram, writing, “The SSU’s military counterintelligence continues to use strike drones to ‘demilitarise’ [Russian] occupants. Nine Russian military equipment units were destroyed last week by our professionals working with the 112th Territorial Defense Brigade, the report claims.

Recall that between February 24, 2022, and August 7, 2022, Russia lost a total of around 42,200 servicemen in action in Ukraine.

