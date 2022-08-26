Trump: Judge release the redacted search court documents

The court documents that persuaded a US judge to approve a search of Donald Trump’s estate must now be made public, but only with redactions, according to the judge’s order.

In light of its continuing investigation, the Department of Justice had resisted the release of an uncensored version. The FBI search was a component of an investigation into possible document handling irregularities.

The FBI sought to determine whether Mr. Trump had broken the law by inappropriately handling official materials when he transported them from the White House to Mar-a-Lago as his administration came to an end, according to the search warrant.

When they leave office, US presidents are expected to hand over their files and emails to the National Archives.

The former US president has denied wrongdoing and maintained that he was the one who declassified the sensitive documents that were allegedly discovered in Florida by investigators.

The affidavit must be made public with redactions by noon (17:00 BST) on Friday, according to an order issued by US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday.

Parts of the document that would reveal the names of witnesses, law enforcement officers, and people who are not currently facing charges, as well as “the investigation’s strategy, direction, scope, sources, and methods,” according to the prosecutor, have been redacted for “compelling reasons.”

Shortly after the justice department acknowledged that it had given the judge a copy of the affidavit with suggested redactions, he made his decision.

The affidavit, even in its redacted form, might offer hints as to why Mr. Trump is said to have taken sensitive documents with him during the turbulent closing weeks of his administration and what he did with them while they were kept in Palm Beach.

The rest could have to wait until criminal charges are brought—if they are brought at all.

On August 12, the actual search warrant as well as a list of retrieved goods that revealed 11 sets of secret documents had been taken from the estate were both made public.

