IMF publicly criticizes the UK government’s tax policies

The UK government’s proposal for tax cuts has drawn direct criticism from the International Monetary Fund

The administration claims that the actions will spark economic expansion.

After the IMF expressed its concerns, the sterling decreased by 0.7% to $1.06 on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

The UK government’s proposal for tax cuts has drawn direct criticism from the International Monetary Fund, which has issued a warning that the measures could exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis.

The IMF said the measure was likely to worsen inequality and add to pressures pushing up prices in an uncharacteristically blunt statement.

Markets have already expressed concern over the plans, which has caused the pound to fall. The administration claims that the actions will spark economic expansion.

After the IMF expressed its concerns, the sterling decreased by 0.7% to $1.06 on Wednesday morning. It follows the currency’s Monday record-low low of almost $1.03.

The nation’s largest tax reform proposal in fifty years was introduced by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday. However, the £45 billion reduction has led to worries that government borrowing may rise along with interest rates.

One of the main ways the IMF helps to stabilize the world economy is by serving as an early warning system.

Advertisement

It acknowledged that the plan was intended to spur growth but cautioned that the reductions would quicken the rate of price increases, which the UK central bank is attempting to slow.

The nature of the UK measures, it continued, “would probably worsen inequality.”

The IMF claimed it had the chance to “re-evaluate” tax policies, “particularly those that benefit high-income earners,” after the government published a fiscal plan on November 23.

The UK government’s proposals, among other things, would eliminate the top rate of income tax and the cap on bankers’ bonuses.

Days of financial chaos followed the announcement on Friday as investors sold the pound and UK debt. In light of the unpredictability, some of the largest lenders in the nation also halted mortgage transactions.

“We are focused on developing the economy to increase living standards for everyone,” the Treasury declared.

Advertisement

It also said that Mr. Kwarteng was scheduled to release his economic medium-term strategy on November 23. This plan would call for lowering UK debt’s long-term proportion to GDP.

Also Read Hurricane Ian: Florida prepares for category four storm As the hurricane barreling toward Florida's coast strengthens to a category four...