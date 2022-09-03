Israeli law requires West Bank tourists to register their love interest

According to new regulations, foreigners must notify the Israeli defense ministry if they fall in love with a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank.

According to new regulations, foreigners must notify the Israeli defense ministry if they fall in love with a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank.

If they get married, they must depart after 27 months for a break of at least six months.

It is a part of tighter restrictions on foreigners who reside in or go to the West Bank. Israel has been charged with “pushing limitations to a new level” by Palestinians and Israeli NGOs.

On Monday, the new regulations are expected to take effect.

The rules, which are detailed in a long document, mandate that foreigners notify the Israeli authorities within 30 days of beginning a relationship with a holder of a Palestinian ID.

There are new limitations on Israeli colleges, but there are only 150 student visas and 100 foreign lecturers available to Palestinian universities.

Aid organizations and businesspeople claim they will also be negatively impacted. The regulations place stringent restrictions on the length of visas and visa extensions, frequently making it impossible for foreigners to work or volunteer in the West Bank for more than a few months.

The executive director of the Israeli non-governmental organization HaMoked, which has filed a petition with the Israeli High Court against the regulations, Jessica Montell, claims that “this is about demographic engineering of Palestinian society and isolating Palestinian society from the outside world.”

People find it considerably harder to go to work at Palestinian institutions, volunteer, donate, invest, teach, and pursue higher education.

