Chinese billionaire Richard Liu’s assault case is resolved in the US

One of the largest MeToo cases China had ever witnessed was scheduled to take place on the other side of the globe in the US state of Minnesota.

A 49-year-old billionaire known as the “Jeff Bezos of China” was the defendant in this case.

Chinese graduate student who was 25 years old made the accusation that he had sexually abused her.

Since the civil trial would take place in Hennepin County, Minnesota, the location of the accused offense, it would take place in an open court, which is practically unheard of in China.

However, in an astonishing turn of events, Richard Liu, also known as Liu Qiangdong to the Chinese, and Liu Jingyao reached an agreement on a settlement to avoid trial on the eve of their legal dispute.

Given that Liu is a popular Chinese surname, the two are not linked. Liu Jingyao is being recognized by the BBC because she has done so in the past.

The incident that occurred “resulted in a misunderstanding that has absorbed enormous public attention and brought profound grief to the parties and their families,” according to a statement issued on Saturday night by the attorneys for both parties.

In order to prevent future hardship brought on by the case, the parties reached a settlement of their legal disagreement today.

Many people in China were shocked by the news, which also dominated Chinese social media. Within hours, hashtags connected to the event amassed hundreds of millions of views and comments on Weibo.

Millions of Chinese people intended to closely follow how the trial played out in a country with a legal system that was far more open than China’s. According to several experts, Liu Jingyao had a better chance of winning in the US.

Now that the case has been resolved in secret, there will undoubtedly be more rumors and ambiguity surrounding China’s troubled MeToo movement.

