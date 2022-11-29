Nato chief: Putin is using winter as a weapon of war in Ukraine

Ahead of a meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Bucharest, he claims that Moscow is increasing its “waves of brutality.”

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tells reporters that Russia is attempting to “freeze the Ukrainians into submission.”

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, is in the UK and will speak to lawmakers later.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin, according to Nato leader Jens Stoltenberg, is using winter as a weapon of war in Ukraine.

While Russia continues to target Ukraine’s infrastructure, the Nato defense alliance has pledged to provide unwavering support to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, has denounced Russia’s airstrikes on the freshly liberated Kherson region. Russia has launched many attacks over the past few weeks, leaving Ukrainians without access to water and electricity.

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, is in the UK and will speak to lawmakers later. She tells the news that during the holiday season, the British people should remember the “tragedy” of the Russian invasion.

