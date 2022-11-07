MBS, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, will visit Pakistan in the third week of November, according to diplomatic sources.

Our sources said a special Saudi security team would visit Pakistan to assess its security before the visit.

Diplomatic sources expect Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to visit Pakistan on November 21.

Diplomatic sources expect Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to visit Pakistan on November 21. Saudi Prime Minister will likely announce a $4.2 billion Pakistani rescue fund.

MBS’s visit will also start major Saudi investments in Pakistan and finalize various oil sales agreements, according to several sources. Saudi Arabia may agree to build an oil refinery during the visit.

According to the reports, Saudi Arabia will also provide assistance in the construction of a contemporary oil refinery at Gawadar. The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud is expected to travel to Pakistan shortly, according to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who made the announcement on October 28.

These comments were given by the Prime Minister of Pakistan while he was delivering an address at the National Police Academy in Islamabad during the passing out parade for the 48th class of Assistant Superintendents of Police.

