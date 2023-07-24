Drone Attacks Escalate Tensions in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Russia reports neutralizing the drones with no casualties in Moscow.

Crimea sees increased attacks recently, leading to evacuations and damage.

Tensions escalate between Ukraine and Russia as both sides vow retaliation.

Ukrainian drones targeted two buildings in Moscow and an ammunition depot in Russian-annexed Crimea, according to Russian officials. Russia reported neutralizing the drones with no casualties in Moscow. One drone crashed near the defense ministry, and the other hit an office building in southern Moscow. These attacks came after Kyiv’s vow to retaliate for a Russian missile strike on the Black Sea port of Odesa.

In Crimea, the Moscow-installed governor reported that Russian forces shot down 11 Ukrainian drones. An ammunition depot was hit, and a private house was damaged, leading to the evacuation of nearby villages. Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has faced increased attacks recently, as Kyiv continues to express its intention to reclaim the region.

Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine’s Odesa region, officials reported a four-hour Russian drone attack on port infrastructure on the Danube River. A grain hangar was destroyed, and tanks for storing other cargo were damaged. The Danube delta, shared by Romania and Ukraine, serves as an export route for Ukrainian grain. However, Russia withdrew from a key deal that allowed safe grain export through the Black Sea, prompting Kyiv to accuse Russia of targeting grain supplies and export-related infrastructure.

Ukraine’s military confirmed shooting down three of the drones involved in Monday’s attack. Russia’s defense ministry labeled the drone attack in Moscow a “terrorist act” and reported the suppression and crashing of the two Ukrainian drones. Moscow’s mayor stated that the strikes caused no serious damage.

The situation remains tense, with drone attacks on Moscow and Odesa escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia. President Zelensky has vowed retaliation for the strikes, while Russian officials continue to defend their actions. The attacks highlight the ongoing conflict and instability in the region, impacting civilian lives and crucial infrastructure.

