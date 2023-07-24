Fatal Boat Sinking off Sulawesi Coast, Indonesia

All missing passengers have been accounted for.

Six individuals rescued and taken to hospital.

Cause of sinking under investigation.

A tragic incident occurred off the coast of Sulawesi island in Indonesia, where a wooden boat sank, resulting in the loss of at least 15 lives. According to search and rescue officials, all missing passengers have been accounted for. The boat, carrying 48 people, sank just after midnight (5 pm GMT on Sunday). Six individuals were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment, while the cause of the sinking is currently under investigation.

Muhamad Arafah, the head of the local search and rescue agency in Kendari city, Southeast Sulawesi, confirmed that the remaining 27 passengers have been found, and the victims have been identified. The boat was traversing a bay between the villages of Lanto and Lagili in Central Buton regency on Muna island.

Initially reported as a ferry, the vessel was later identified as a wooden passenger boat by local rescue office spokesperson Wahyudin. He refrained from confirming reports about the boat being overcrowded. Indonesian media reported that villagers were on board, returning from a local celebration, and the boat capsized on its way back across the bay.

Such marine accidents are not uncommon in Indonesia, a nation of approximately 17,000 islands, where people heavily rely on ferries and small boats for transportation despite inadequate safety standards. The country has witnessed similar tragedies in the past, including one in 2018, where over 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in Sumatra Island’s deepest lake.

It is common for the actual number of passengers on a boat to differ from the official manifest, making it challenging to accurately account for all individuals involved. The rescue agency shared images of several deceased individuals covered by sarongs at a local hospital, highlighting the gravity of the incident and its impact on the community.

Despite previous accidents, the practice of using ferries and small boats for transportation persists due to limited alternatives and logistical challenges. Safety measures and infrastructure improvements are crucial to mitigate the risks and prevent such tragic incidents from reoccurring in the future.

