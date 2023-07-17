US weather: Temperature worsens, flash floods in northeast

US weather: A severe heatwave peaked in the western United States on Sunday, as temperatures soared to 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53 degrees Celsius) in the California desert.

Simultaneously, flash flooding continued to pose a threat in the Northeast, resulting in the loss of at least five lives.

Approximately a quarter of the U.S. population fell under extreme heat advisories due, in part, to a persistent heat dome lingering over western states.

While scorching parts of the country, the heat dome also contributed to heavy rainfall in the Northeast, a pattern that is expected to persist for several days, if not weeks, according to the National Weather Service.

In Bucks County, Pennsylvania, north of Philadelphia, intense rainfall and flash flooding over the weekend claimed the lives of at least five individuals.

Advertisement

The area experienced nearly 7 inches (17 cm) of rain within 45 minutes late Saturday, leading to the loss of life as vehicles were swept away. Two children, aged 2 and 9 months, remained missing.

Despite challenging weather conditions, search and rescue operations continue in the search for the missing children, as authorities remain determined to locate them.

Fire Chief Tim Brewer of Upper Makefield Township expressed their commitment to ongoing efforts and the implementation of plans for the following day.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York advised residents in her state to avoid travel until the rain subsides, cautioning that vehicles can quickly transition from places of safety to dangerous locations in flash floods.

Although the rains were expected to lessen on Monday, they caused significant disruptions throughout much of the Northeast in recent days, with Vermont reporting particularly devastating flooding in its capital city, Montpelier.

Heat warnings extended from the Pacific Northwest through California, the Southwest, Deep South, and Florida. Death Valley, California, officially recorded a temperature of 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53 degrees Celsius) on Sunday, as confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

However, the temperature display sign outside the Furnace Creek Visitors Center displayed 133 degrees Fahrenheit (56 degrees Celsius). Furnace Creek in Death Valley holds the record for the hottest recognized temperature on Earth at 134 degrees Fahrenheit (56.7 degrees Celsius) in July 1913, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

A group of around two dozen tourists gathered near the sign in hopes of witnessing a historic temperature reading. They cheered as the digital display ticked up from 132 to 133 degrees Fahrenheit. Visitors took photos while National Park rangers remained vigilant in case anyone experienced heat-related health issues.

Meanwhile, Phoenix marked its 17th consecutive day with temperatures surpassing 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), reaching a high of 115 degrees Fahrenheit. The city is projected to tie the record of 18 consecutive days over 110 degrees Fahrenheit set in June 1974, and the record is expected to extend for at least another week.

The National Weather Service anticipates widespread record-breaking high temperatures across the Southwest, western Gulf Coast, and southern Florida.

Portions of the Pacific Northwest are forecasted to experience temperatures ranging from 100 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, posing a particular risk to an area unaccustomed to extreme heat, as many homes lack central air conditioning. Additionally, southern Europe is currently enduring a punishing heatwave.

Scientists emphasize that climate change caused by fossil fuel emissions is contributing to more frequent and intense extreme weather events, as witnessed in the recent days in the United States. They warn that significant reductions in carbon emissions are urgently needed to prevent catastrophic consequences.

Advertisement

Also Read Crimea Bridge: Russian supply line damaged two died amid reports of explosions Russian officials confirmed that the Crimea Bridge, a crucial supply line for...