52 people injured in factory explosion in Sergiev Posad

At least 52 people were injured, with three in critical condition.

The explosion originated in the pyrotechnics warehouse.

Smoke was seen rising from the factory, casting shadows over nearby structures.

Advertisement

Following a powerful explosion at a factory in Sergiyev Posad, located outside Moscow, Russian media reported on Wednesday that authorities have begun evacuating people.

At least 52 individuals sought medical help, with three in critical condition. The incident happened at the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, a company that designs and manufactures optical and electronic equipment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosion originated in the pyrotechnics warehouse. Andrey Vorobyev, the Governor of the Moscow Region, stated that 31 people were injured, three of whom are critical. Later, it was reported that 43 individuals were taken to a local hospital, and six among them, who suffered burns and head injuries, were admitted to intensive care.

Vorobyev also mentioned that a total of 52 people received medical assistance after the explosion. There’s a possibility that five individuals are still trapped beneath the debris. As a response, an extensive evacuation plan has been initiated, covering all nearby facilities.

Smoke was seen rising from the factory, casting shadows over nearby structures. The explosion appears to have been caused by a breach of technical protocols. A video released by a Telegram channel named Mash showed the explosion and subsequent smoke plume, captured by a nearby security camera.

Witnesses reported that the shockwave shattered windows in around ten surrounding buildings and caused ceilings in office structures to collapse. Another Telegram account called BAZA expressed concerns about people being trapped under debris. It was revealed that emergency response units were present at the scene and traffic around the factory was restricted.

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/ To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Joe Biden marks native cultures by declaring Grand Canyon monument US President Joe Biden is poised to announce the official designation of...