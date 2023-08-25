BRICS gains six members as China & Russia step up their expansion efforts

The BRICS group, an alliance of emerging economies consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has extended invitations to six additional countries: Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

This expansion is intended to reinforce the group’s status as a robust geopolitical alternative to Western-led international forums.

The announcement was made during a summit hosted in South Africa, underscoring the BRICS group’s objective to counterbalance the dominance of Western-dominated entities like the G7 and the World Bank.

However, despite projecting a united front, the BRICS summit revealed differing perspectives among its members about this expansion.

Some leaders expressed reservations, voicing concerns about potential shifts in priorities and dynamics that could mirror Cold War-era global dynamics.

Nonetheless, this enlargement aligns with the BRICS group’s goal of fostering diversity in an increasingly polarized world, particularly given recent events such as Russia’s actions in Ukraine and strained relations between the U.S. and China.

The invitation extended to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia has prompted discussions about the future trajectory of the BRICS group.

India, cognizant of its territorial disputes with China, emphasized its strategic role within the alliance. Meanwhile, Brazil and South Africa sought to maintain their relationships with partners in Europe and North America.

The inclusion of Iran in this expansion has attracted significant attention, highlighting the influence of Russia and China in shaping the group’s decisions.

Iran’s participation adds complexity to the BRICS group’s aim of countering Western dominance due to Iran’s intricate international relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, a proponent of swift expansion, hailed the addition of new members as a “historic” move. Xi underscored the importance of jointly defining and upholding international rules, challenging the notion that the most powerful entities should dictate them.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed this sentiment, viewing the expansion as a catalyst for global institutions to evolve in response to changing times.

The six countries invited to join BRICS bring diverse strategic interests to the table. Saudi Arabia, a significant Middle Eastern trading partner for BRICS nations, has cultivated ties with China while maintaining some independence from U.S. interests.

Egypt, situated between Africa and the Middle East, has balanced relationships with Russia and China alongside its ties to the United States.

Argentina, grappling with economic challenges, views BRICS membership as a potential financial lifeline and a route to alternative economic avenues.

Iran’s application reflects its endeavor to strengthen bonds with non-Western powers and counter Western isolation efforts.

The United Arab Emirates, which is already part of the BRICS’ New Development Bank, has received a formal invitation for full membership, marking a noteworthy step in its collaboration with the group.

