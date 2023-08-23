Drone assaults against Moscow occurred six nights in row

Two drones have been successfully intercepted and shot down in Russia – one above the Moscow region and the other within the city itself.

The ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv has led to an increase in drone infiltrations, with assaults on Russian soil becoming more frequent. This situation has raised significant security concerns.

The most recent incident occurred during the sixth consecutive night of attacks targeting the capital region.

Sergei Sobyanin, the Mayor of Moscow, reported the occurrences via his Telegram channel, stating, “During the night, our air defenses managed to down a drone in the Mozhaisky district of the Moscow region. The second unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into a building under construction within the city.”

As of now, there have been no reported casualties according to preliminary information.

Eyewitnesses in Moscow’s business district noted an “explosion,” followed by the sight of smoke rising from nearby structures.

Emergency services assessed the situation and confirmed that a building under construction in the business district had sustained “minor damage,” as verified by the TASS state news agency.

The repercussions of these events extended to impact air travel at major Moscow airports, including Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Domodedovo. Aviation operations had to be suspended due to security precautions.

This recent escalation occurs in the midst of a series of efforts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to target Moscow City using drones.

The air defense system successfully destroyed a drone, but its wreckage fell in the Expocentre area, causing damage to the pavilion’s facade on August 18. Two other drones were also intercepted and shot down on August 10.

Earlier reports from the RIA Novosti correspondent provided details about an incident in the metropolitan area referred to as “Moscow-City.” Around 3:00am Moscow time, a distinct sound was heard, followed by the appearance of smoke.

