Ecuador holds presidential elections despite security issues

In presidential elections, Ecuadorians are exercising their right to vote, aiming to elect a new president and legislature amid a backdrop of uncertainty and challenges.

The nation aspires to break away from a cycle of violence and economic instability, with campaigns marred by incidents of violence.

Navigating Challenges in Security and Economy As the election unfolds, the spotlight is on security concerns, intensified by the tragic assassination of anti-corruption advocate Fernando Villavicencio on August 9.

During a campaign event, Villavicencio, a former investigative journalist and lawmaker, was fatally shot. The police have apprehended six suspects, all Colombian nationals linked to criminal groups, while another suspect succumbed to injuries from a subsequent shootout.

Diverse Candidates and Their Visions Ecuador’s voters confront a diverse array of candidates, each presenting distinct visions for the nation.

Leading pre-election polls with roughly 30% of voting intention is Luisa Gonzalez, a protegee of former President Rafael Correa.

She commits to injecting $2.5 billion from international reserves to invigorate the national economy and reintroducing social programs initiated during Correa’s tenure.

Pro-market candidate Otto Sonnenholzner has taken a bolder stance following Villavicencio’s assassination, pledging resolute action against violent criminals.

Jan Topic, an advocate for law and order with a French Foreign Legion background, emphasizes swift solutions to security challenges.

Daniel Noboa, scion of a prominent banana magnate, centers his campaign on job creation, while environmentalist Indigenous candidate Yaku Perez vows to scrutinize mining concessions for environmental and social compliance.

Voter Voices and Aspirations Ecuadorian voters echo concerns about economic hardships and escalating crime rates as they cast their votes. Monica Barba expresses the hope for positive change through Correa’s party victory.

University student Menaly Luge underscores the significance of opportunities and preventing youth migration.

As Ecuadorians vote, candidates like Christian Zurita, stepping in after Villavicencio’s tragic death, stress improved law enforcement and intelligence protocols.

Remarkably, Villavicencio’s name remains on pre-printed ballots, honoring his enduring legacy.

Referendums and Legislative Selection Beyond the presidential race, two environmental referendums are under consideration, potentially impacting mining and oil exploration policies.

With a voting population of 13 million, Ecuadorians will also choose 137 members of the national assembly.

Voting is mandatory for individuals aged 18 to 65, and a robust security presence of 100,000 police and military personnel ensures a secure process.

A candidate must secure either 50% of the vote or 40% with a 10-point lead over the nearest contender to claim victory in the initial round. If these thresholds are unmet, a second round of elections is scheduled for October 15.

