Greek Govt’s ‘Limited’ Response to Boat Tragedy

Boat capsizing off Greece’s coast: 291 Pakistanis aboard, 12 survivors.

11 bodies repatriated, 15 deceased identified by fingerprints.

Ministry of Human Rights updates on recommendations execution, relevant bills.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told a parliamentary panel on Tuesday that Greece’s response to human rights violations had been “limited.”

Officials told the UN Human Rights Committee that 291 Pakistanis were on board when the boat capsized off the coast of Greece. Only 12 Pakistanis survived; 11 sought sanctuary, while one returned to Pakistan.

Lawmakers were also informed that 11 bodies had already been repatriated, and the identities of 15 deceased had been determined using fingerprints.

According to officials, 193 cases are being investigated into human trafficking networks, and 90 suspected human traffickers have been apprehended, with another 35 being traced abroad.

The committee meeting was place at Parliament House and was presided over by MNA Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto.

The committee also reviewed the issuance of forged identity documents to Afghan refugees, which has resulted in misuse and has tarnished Pakistan’s reputation. Furthermore, parliamentarians raised worry about the legal status of newborn Afghan refugees, financial aid, and plans for their repatriation after three months.

In addition, the director general of the Ministry of Human Rights provided the committee with regular updates on the execution of the committee’s recommendations. He then informed the lawmakers about the compliance of international and national human rights obligations, coordination with provincial governments, and consideration of various bills on the subjects of torture, custodial death and custodial rape, senior citizen rights, child protection, the protection of journalists and media professionals, protection against workplace harassment of women, juvenile justice system, and the maintenance of the welfare of the elderly.

The Pemra director general informed the committee of a child protection awareness campaign. The committee suggested collaborating with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority for caller tones, making better use of social media platforms, and using regional languages to broaden the reach of the messaging.

In addition, the committee instructed Pemra to provide a list of TV networks that broadcast public service messages.

