Mayor Jane Castor finds $1.1m worth of cocaine while fishing

During a leisurely fishing trip off the coast of Marathon in the Florida Keys on July 23rd, Jane Castor, the mayor of Tampa, Florida, stumbled upon an extraordinary and surprising discovery that has captured significant media attention.

What began as a family outing turned into an unexpected windfall as Castor and her family uncovered around 70 pounds (31.7 kilograms) of cocaine, estimated to be worth approximately $1.1 million on the street.

Enjoying the serene waters of the Atlantic, Castor’s family noticed an unusual object drifting in the waves. Initially dismissed as debris, they soon realized it might be a collection of small fish seeking shelter.

Castor humorously described her initial thought as “shade as opposed to something shady.”

Upon closer inspection, however, Castor’s law enforcement instincts kicked in, and she recognized the stark truth: they had stumbled upon a bale of cocaine, cleverly disguised by the sea.

With over 30 years of experience in the Tampa police force, including six years as its chief, Castor’s expertise swiftly identified the illicit cargo.

Bringing the package, approximately the size of a microwave, onto their boat revealed tightly packed bundles concealed beneath layers of plastic film. Recognizing the seriousness of their discovery, Castor documented the location and promptly informed the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The involvement of the US Border Patrol led to the confiscation of the illicit drugs, marking a significant blow to the narcotics trade.

The remarkable find was officially shared on July 24 through social media platforms. Authorities credited a “recreational boater” for the discovery, showcasing an image of the confiscated 25 bricks of cocaine, each adorned with a distinct purple butterfly emblem.

This incident serves as a reminder of life’s unexpected twists, where a routine fishing trip transforms into an unintended adventure.

Mayor Castor’s sharp observation skills, honed through her extensive law enforcement background, played a crucial role in unearthing a substantial drug cache, highlighting how individuals can unexpectedly contribute to upholding the law and safeguarding their communities.

