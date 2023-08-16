Pence rejects Trump’s claims of election fraud in Georgia

- Donald Trump has been indicted by the Fulton County Grand Jury.
- Mike Pence has defended the integrity of the Georgia election.
- Trump remains the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
The recent news of former President Donald Trump facing his fourth indictment from the Fulton County Grand Jury has captured the attention of a nation that is sharply divided.
In contrast, former Vice President Mike Pence has strongly upheld the integrity of the Georgia election, stating that it was not subject to theft. Despite the legal challenges, Trump continues to lead as the primary contender among Republicans, gaining increasing support from both his party and the public.
Many believe that these legal actions against him are politically motivated.
Pence said: “No one is above law. And the president and all those implicated (18 of them including Rudy Giuliani) are entitled to the presumption of innocence.”
Addressing the National Conference of State Legislatures in Indianapolis, Mike Pence stated on Wednesday that the 2020 Georgia election was not unlawfully taken, effectively clarifying his actions on January 6th. This comes shortly after Donald Trump’s legal troubles due to his endeavors to invalidate the state’s election outcome.
“The Georgia election was not stolen and I had no right to overturn the election on January 6,” Pence said, making it his first remark since the indictment that justified his certification of the 2020 election results.
This week, they reiterated the same feelings expressed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. This has established possible areas of disagreement for the upcoming GOP debate on August 23rd in Milwaukee, where Republican presidential candidates will engage in discussions, according to media sources.
“Over the last two and half years, President Trump has continued to tell the American people things that just aren’t so,” Pence told the news network Politico.
“I had no right to overturn the election. I welcome the opportunity to set the record straight. And Iâ€™ll continue to.”
Although Pence claims that the Georgia mandate was not taken illegitimately, a significant majority of Americans hold an unfavorable opinion of the former president. Donald Trump seems to be leading the race for the 2024 presidential candidacy ahead of his closest competitors, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Pence. Several Gallup polls indicate that both DeSantis and Pence are trailing far behind the former president in terms of popularity and potential support.
