Donald Trump has been indicted by the Fulton County Grand Jury.

Mike Pence has defended the integrity of the Georgia election.

Trump remains the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The recent news of former President Donald Trump facing his fourth indictment from the Fulton County Grand Jury has captured the attention of a nation that is sharply divided.

In contrast, former Vice President Mike Pence has strongly upheld the integrity of the Georgia election, stating that it was not subject to theft. Despite the legal challenges, Trump continues to lead as the primary contender among Republicans, gaining increasing support from both his party and the public.

Many believe that these legal actions against him are politically motivated.