Blinken urges India to assist Canada in its probe into murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Blinken urges India to assist Canada in its probe into murder of Sikh separatist.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed near Vancouver in June.

Justin Trudeau had previously called on India to assist in the investigation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has issued a public appeal to India, urging cooperation with Canada in the investigation into the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist.

Nijjar was killed near Vancouver in June, and Canada has alleged that the Indian government and its agents were involved in the murder.

During a press conference at the UN General Assembly, Blinken stressed the importance of accountability and called on India to support a thorough investigation.

He emphasized that it is crucial for the investigation to reach a conclusion and achieve the desired outcome. Blinken also highlighted the broader issue of “transnational repression.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously called on India to assist in the investigation, alleging the involvement of Indian government agents in Nijjar’s murder.

Nijjar was a Canadian citizen and was wanted by India on charges of terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder. He had affiliations with the Khalistan movement, advocating for a separate Sikh homeland.

In response to these allegations, India took diplomatic measures, including reducing its embassy staff in Canada and suspending visa services.

The United States, seeking to strengthen its relationship with India, expressed concern about the situation. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had also emphasized that India would not receive any “special exemption” in this matter.

Despite the recent state visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States and the significance of the US-India relationship, the US remains committed to its principles. Sullivan clarified that the US would uphold these principles regardless of the countries involved.

Canada is actively pursuing credible allegations that link Indian government agents to Nijjar’s murder and maintains close communication with the United States.

Sullivan dismissed any perception of a rift between the US and Canada, emphasizing their shared concerns and determination to ensure that the investigation proceeds and holds the perpetrators accountable.

“We have deep concerns about the allegations and want to ensure the investigation is carried forward, holding the perpetrators accountable,” Sullivan affirmed.

