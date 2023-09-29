Canada wants to mend fences with India, despite allegations

Trudeau reiterates commitment to stronger Canada-India ties.

Dispute centers on alleged Indian involvement in Sikh leader’s murder.

Diplomatic tensions escalate with expulsions and visa suspensions.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has emphasized his country’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with India, despite the current diplomatic dispute.

These comments come amid a period of strained relations between the two nations.

The tensions escalated after Mr. Trudeau announced on September 19th that Canada was investigating credible allegations of India’s involvement in the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader. India promptly rejected this assertion as “unfounded.”

The victim, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was killed outside a temple in Canada in June.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Trudeau underscored the significance of engaging with India constructively and sincerely.