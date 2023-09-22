French bus driver killed, two jailed over Covid mask regulation.

They left Philippe Monguillot with severe head injuries in Bayonne.

Manai received a 15-year prison sentence.

Advertisement

Two individuals have been sentenced to prison for fatally assaulting a French bus driver, Philippe Monguillot, after he requested that they leave the bus due to improper face mask usage during the pandemic.

Wyssem Manai and Maxime Guyennon, both 25 years old, were found guilty of intentional violence leading to death without the intent to kill.

They left Philippe Monguillot with severe head injuries in Bayonne, south-west France, in 2020. Manai received a 15-year prison sentence, while Guyennon was sentenced to 13 years.

The incident occurred after the end of France’s first Covid lockdown when masks were mandatory on all public transportation.

Mr. Monguillot had asked a small group of passengers on his bus to show their tickets and properly wear their face masks, which they were wearing incorrectly over their chins.

A confrontation ensued, during which Mr. Monguillot was kicked, punched, and fell, hitting his head on the pavement. The 59-year-old father of three passed away after spending five days in the hospital.

Advertisement

Veronique Monguillot, the victim’s widow, expressed her disappointment that the two men did not receive the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

She demanded “exemplary justice” and stated, “They killed my husband, they killed my daughters’ dad. My life has been over since 5 July 2020.”

Philippe Monguillot’s death shocked France, and a protest march led by his widow in Bayonne drew thousands of participants.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read First large grain ship sails from Black Sea port in Ukraine First large grain ship sails from Black Sea port in Ukraine. This...