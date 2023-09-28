House GOP to Hold First Biden Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

Advertisement

Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives plans first hearing in impeachment inquiry against Democrat President Joe Biden.

The hearing was scheduled just two days before Congress’s government shutdown deadline.

Hearing to serve as justification for the probe and review of existing Republican findings.

The U.S. House of Representatives, led by Republicans, is set to conduct its first hearing in an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Advertisement

This hearing is scheduled just two days before the Congress deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

The House Oversight Committee will host the hearing, although it’s not expected to unveil new information regarding Biden’s financial connections to his son, Hunter Biden, who faced personal challenges while engaging in various international business endeavors.

Rather, the hearing will primarily serve as a rationale for the investigation and a review of the information Republicans have gathered thus far. James Comer, the committee’s chair, explained this purpose.

During the hearing, testimonies will be provided by a forensic accountant, a former U.S. Justice Department official, and a law professor.

Republicans claim that Biden and his family personally benefited from policies he promoted while serving as vice president in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2017.

Additionally, they allege that the Justice Department obstructed a tax investigation involving Hunter Biden.

Advertisement

The outcome of the impeachment inquiry remains uncertain, as House Republicans hold a narrow 221-212 majority.

Even if they were to secure enough votes for impeachment, it’s highly improbable that the Senate, where Democrats have a 51-49 majority, would vote to remove President Biden from office.

Former President Trump has expressed support for this inquiry.

Trump himself was impeached twice during his four-year presidency, with one of the charges relating to alleged pressure on Ukraine to investigate Biden before the 2020 election. However, he was acquitted by the Senate on both occasions.