Revelations: Trump’s Assistant; Classified Notes

A long-time assistant to Donald Trump has informed federal investigators that she regularly received to-do lists from the former president on documents marked as classified, according to a report by media sources. The aide, Molly Michael, indicated that she had received requests or tasks from Trump written on the reverse side of note cards, later recognizing them as sensitive White House materials.

These notecards contained visible classification markings, which were used to brief Trump during his presidency regarding phone calls with foreign leaders and other international matters. The markings on these materials indicate their sensitive nature.

A spokesperson for Donald Trump dismissed the report as “illegal leaks” and denied any wrongdoing. The spokesperson argued that the information provided to ABC News lacks proper context and relevant details. They emphasized that Trump has always insisted on truth, transparency, and compliance with the law.

Molly Michael served as Trump’s executive assistant in the White House from 2018 and continued to work for him after his departure. She resigned in the previous year amidst allegations that Trump refused to cooperate with federal requests.

Donald Trump and two of his aides have faced charges related to the alleged improper storage of classified documents at his personal residence and providing false statements to federal investigators. The notecards mentioned by Michael, which bear classification markings, were reportedly present at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate during an FBI search but were not seized by the agency.

Michael also expressed concerns about how Trump managed recurring requests from the National Archives to return all government documents stored in boxes at Mar-a-Lago. These documents have been subject to legal scrutiny.

Trump faces various legal challenges, including charges under the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements to investigators. He has pleaded not guilty and faces separate indictments in Washington, DC, and Georgia related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and in New York regarding a hush-money payment made to a porn star. Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing in these cases.

