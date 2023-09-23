Top general claims Ukrainian forces advanced in Verbove.

Oleksandr Tarnavsky emphasized the importance of maintaining the initiative.

Ukrainian forces primarily move in small groups on foot.

The general leading Ukraine’s counteroffensive along the southern front line has announced that Ukrainian forces have achieved a breakthrough in Verbove and are advancing further.

While the progress is not as rapid as expected, General Oleksandr Tarnavsky emphasized the importance of maintaining the initiative and taking practical actions.

Ukrainian officials have indicated recent inroads on the southern front, claiming to have penetrated the first line of Russian strongholds in the Zaporizhzia region.

The long-term goal of Ukraine’s counteroffensive is to sever Russia’s land bridge connecting its eastern territory with annexed Crimea.

Tarnavsky highlighted that the big breakthrough would occur if Ukraine could capture Tokmak, a strategic hub for Russia, though it remains approximately 20 kilometers away, facing multiple layers of Russian defenses.

Despite acknowledging that the advance is not as fast as expected, Tarnavsky stated that the counteroffensive would not be significantly impacted by winter weather.

Despite acknowledging that the advance is not as fast as expected, Tarnavsky stated that the counteroffensive would not be significantly impacted by winter weather.

Tarnavsky explained that both Ukrainian and Russian forces adapt and change tactics as the conflict evolves.

Regarding skepticism in Western countries about continuing weapons supplies to Ukraine, Tarnavsky expressed understanding and gratitude for all support received.

He emphasized Ukraine’s unwavering commitment to its goal of liberating its territories.

The general also commented on the mercenary group Wagner, noting that Wagner fighters sporadically appear on the front lines following the death of their former leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Tarnavsky stated that the presence of Wagner is suspected when they exhibit more competent behavior. Strikes on Crimea, like the recent missile attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, are viewed as strategically important for the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive and serve as rallying cries for Ukrainian forces.

Tarnavsky expressed hope and determination for the future, emphasizing that success in offensive operations involves not only defeating the enemy but also disrupting their equipment, personnel, and command centers.

