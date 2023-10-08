300 Israelis killed, 1590 injured in ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’

At least 300 Israelis were reported to be killed and over 1590 others sustaining injuries after the Palestinian group Hamas launched “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”.

Palestinian group Hamas on Saturday launched 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel, alongside armed gunmen infiltrating parts of the southern region of Israel.

Foreign media reports indicate that a senior Israeli army colonel, Jonathan Steinberg, lost his life in a confrontation with Hamas.

Hamas has asserted that they have seized multiple individuals as captives, including Major General Nimrod Aluni, a senior Israeli commander, and have launched over 7,000 rockets toward Israel.

According to foreign media sources, 230 Palestinians have tragically lost their lives due to Israeli attacks, and more than 1,700 have sustained injuries.

Additionally, media reports that the Israeli Air Force has demolished the Palestinian Ministry of Interior building.

This unprecedented attack has left Israelis in a state of profound shock, with many rushing to bomb shelters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by declaring war against Palestine, asserting that Hamas had made a grave error.