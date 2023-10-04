Indian spies infiltrated West prior to Canada’s murder accusation.

The incident has raised concerns about RAW’s international activities.

The agency expanded its international role after the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has come under scrutiny following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation that Indian government agents were involved in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

The incident has raised concerns about RAW’s international activities while India denied the allegations.

According to retired and serving Indian security and intelligence officials familiar with RAW, the agency expanded its international role after the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

This expansion included operations in Western nations, driven in part by India’s failure to secure the extradition of a U.S. citizen convicted of involvement in the Mumbai attacks.

While RAW possesses advanced signal and technical intelligence capabilities in its immediate neighborhood, its operations in the West rely largely on human intelligence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure has seen increased support for India’s defense and intelligence apparatus, including RAW.

The fallout from the Vancouver incident has raised concerns that RAW will face greater global monitoring. Western countries may find it challenging to trust RAW in the short term, making it harder to cooperate with the agency.

RAW has been accused of political meddling and involvement with outlawed groups in neighboring countries, and its activities have attracted international attention.

The current developments may lead to greater Western scrutiny of RAW’s activities, potentially leading to a better understanding of India’s security concerns.

RAW’s activities in Western nations and its possible role in targeted killings have raised concerns, making it a subject of global interest.

Despite the allegations and increased attention, RAW remains a secretive agency with limited oversight, operating under the prime minister’s command and control. As India’s intelligence services expand their capabilities and reach, there is a need for a modern legal framework to govern espionage operations.

RAW operates in a drab office complex in central Delhi, and specific details about its operations, budget, and size are closely guarded. The agency was created without formal parliamentary or constitutional backing and is exempt from legislative oversight.

In summary, the recent allegations and scrutiny surrounding RAW’s international activities have brought the agency into the global spotlight, raising questions about its role and operations in Western nations.

