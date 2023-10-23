Iranian officials claim girl who fell on Tehran metro is “brain dead”

Iranian officials claim the girl who fell on the Tehran metro is “brain dead.”

Armita Geravand collapsed after boarding a metro train in Tehran on October 1st.

Advertisement No immediate confirmation of Armita’s condition from her parents or activists.

An Iranian teenage girl who fell into a coma following an alleged altercation with morality police is now reportedly “brain dead.”

Armita Geravand, aged 16, collapsed after boarding a metro train in Tehran on October 1st. Authorities insisted she fainted while activists accused morality police of assaulting her for not wearing a hijab.

There has been no immediate confirmation of Armita’s condition from her parents or activists.

The teenager is currently receiving treatment at Tehran’s Fajr hospital under tight security. Many Iranians have drawn comparisons between this case and that of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died in custody in September 2022 after being detained by morality police in Tehran for allegedly wearing her hijab “improperly.”

Witnesses reported that she was beaten by officers, but authorities attributed her death to pre-existing medical conditions.

There have been reports of hundreds of people killed and thousands detained in a violent crackdown by security forces following Amini’s death and the ensuing anti-government protests, which are still ongoing.

CCTV footage released by Iranian authorities shows Armita Geravand, with her hair uncovered, boarding a train at Tehran’s Shohada station alongside two other girls. Moments later, one of the girls backs out of the train and bends down.

She and several other passengers are then seen carrying an unconscious Armita by her arms and legs before laying her down on the platform. No footage from inside the train or the entrance to the station was released.

Human rights group Hengaw, focusing on Iran’s Kurdish ethnic minority, alleged that Armita was “physically attacked by authorities… for what they perceived as non-compliance with the compulsory ‘hijab’,” resulting in severe injuries.

However, the managing director of the Tehran metro denied any “verbal or physical conflict” between Armita and “passengers or metro executives.”

Hengaw later shared a photo on social media claiming to be Armita unconscious in the hospital, showing a girl lying on her back in a bed with a bandaged head attached to what appeared to be a breathing tube.

State broadcaster IRINN reported on Sunday that “follow-ups on the latest health condition of Armita Geravand indicate that her health condition as brain dead seems certain despite the efforts of the medical staff.”

Hengaw had reported that the teenager remained in a coma, with no signs of improvement eight days earlier.

A Revolutionary Court handed lengthy prison sentences to two female journalists who reported on Mahsa Amini’s death last year in a separate development on Sunday.

Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi were sentenced to seven years and six years in prison, respectively, after being convicted of “collaborating with the hostile American government” and “colluding against national security,” according to state news agency Irna.

Both women denied the charges, asserting that they were simply performing their professional duties. Ms. Hamedi had photographed Mahsa Amini’s father and grandmother in the hospital after learning of her death and posted it on Twitter with the caption: The black dress of mourning has become our national flag.”

Ms. Mohammadi had reported on Ms. Amini’s funeral in her hometown of Saqqez, describing how hundreds of mourners chanted “Woman, life, freedom,” which became one of the main slogans of the protests.

