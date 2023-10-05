North Korea restricts its nuclear reactor, likely to extract bomb fuel

North Korea has reportedly shut down the nuclear reactor at its primary atomic complex, likely for the purpose of extracting plutonium from spent fuel rods.

According to assessments by U.S. and South Korean intelligence agencies, the 5-megawatt reactor at the Yongbyon nuclear complex has been idle since late September.

South Korean and U.S. officials suspect that this cessation in operations may indicate reprocessing activities aimed at obtaining weapons-grade plutonium.

Reprocessing is a necessary step to extract plutonium from spent fuel rods. The Yongbyon nuclear complex has been a key source of plutonium for North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

North Korea has also operated uranium enrichment facilities, which offer an additional source of nuclear material for potential weapons production.

The report suggests that the possibility of a North Korean nuclear test is not being ruled out, although specific analysis supporting this assessment is not provided.

North Korea has previously halted and restarted its nuclear reactor operations, and public confirmation of the purpose behind such moves is typically unavailable.

The country has declared itself a nuclear state but has kept details about the number of nuclear weapons it possesses a closely guarded secret. Independent estimates suggest that North Korea could have as much as 70 kilograms of plutonium, potentially sufficient for the construction of over 20 nuclear weapons.

A U.S. nuclear scientist Siegfried Hecker, who visited the Yongbyon complex in 2010, expressed concerns about Russia clandestinely supplying plutonium to North Korea, particularly in light of recent pledges by Russian President Vladimir Putin to enhance military cooperation with Pyongyang.

North Korea has conducted six underground nuclear tests, raising concerns about its development of miniaturized nuclear warheads.

The country’s parliament recently adopted a constitutional amendment reinforcing its nuclear policy, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered an increase in nuclear arms production to diversify the country’s nuclear capabilities.

