Two Egyptian Red Sea towns struck by blasts

Two Egyptian Red Sea towns were struck by blasts.

The health ministry of Egypt said that six persons were injured in Taba.

This indicates the possibility of regional repercussions from the Israel-Gaza confrontation.

Projectiles struck two Red Sea cities in Egypt on Friday, hurting a number of people. This indicates the possibility of regional repercussions from the Israel-Gaza confrontation.

According to two Egyptian security sources, the blasts struck Taba on the Israeli border and Nuweiba some 70 kilometers (43 miles) distant. They said they were still gathering additional details.

An Egyptian news outlet with ties to the state although no one claimed credit stated that the missile that struck Taba seemed to be related to combat between Hamas militants and the Israeli forces in the vicinity of Gaza, which is located some 220 kilometers (137 miles) away.

Witnesses, who wished to remain anonymous, attested to explosions and increasing smoke. The Israeli military declared knowledge of a security event occurring beyond its boundaries.

Popular tourist destinations in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula are Taba and Nuweiba.

Egypt, which borders both Israel and Gaza, is vulnerable to the crisis that erupted following Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 and the bombardment of the Gaza Strip that followed.

Cairo has been vocal in its support of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the release of hostages held by Hamas, and a cease-fire.

A few Egyptian border guards were hurt last weekend when pieces of an Israeli tank shell unintentionally struck them. Israel expressed regret for the event.

Hamas stated on Wednesday that it had launched a missile towards the Israeli town of Eliat, which is close to Taba on the other side of the border in what looked to be the Islamist group’s longest-range Palestinian attack of the flare-up since October 7.

The U.S. military said last week that a Navy cruiser in the Red Sea had intercepted projectiles fired by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi militia, perhaps toward Israel, adding to the already dangerous situation in the area.

