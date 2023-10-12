UN report stresses Israel-Hamas war & Gaza displacement crisis.

The United Nations has released a recent report highlighting a severe humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), over 338,000 individuals have been forced to leave their homes in this densely populated Palestinian territory, as ongoing intense Israeli bombardments continue to devastate the region.

In a statement, OCHA pointed out that the “mass displacement across the Gaza Strip continues,” underscoring the relentless nature of the crisis.

In a span of just 24 hours, the number of displaced people in Gaza surged by an additional 75,000, bringing the total to a staggering 338,934.

This surge in displacement comes as a response to Israel’s forceful reaction to the surprise attack by militants last Saturday.

Israeli forces have reported a tragic toll of 1,200 people killed, with a majority of the victims being civilians. This onslaught stands as one of the most devastating in the nation’s history, highlighting the immense impact of the ongoing conflict.

Gaza has witnessed over 1,000 casualties due to Israel’s sustained campaign of air and artillery strikes in contrast with many innocent lives deeply affected by the ongoing crisis.

The report by OCHA also revealed that nearly 220,000 of the displaced individuals, making up two-thirds of the total, have sought refuge in schools managed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

An additional 15,000 people have found shelter in schools administered by the Palestinian Authority. Furthermore, over 100,000 individuals are being hosted by relatives, neighbors, a church, and other facilities within Gaza City.

Around 3,000 individuals had already been displaced within the enclave, emphasizing the region’s long-standing vulnerability to conflict even before Saturday’s attack.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant damage to Gaza’s housing infrastructure. The report noted that at least 2,540 housing units have been destroyed or rendered uninhabitable, while another 22,850 housing units have sustained moderate to minor damage.

The UN agency expressed deep concern about the extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure, particularly sewage facilities serving over a million people.

Airstrikes have left sewage facilities in ruins, leading to the accumulation of solid waste in the streets, posing a significant health risk.

