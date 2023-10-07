World exceeds 1.5C warming limit for record number of days

The world exceeds the 1.5C warming limit for a record number of days.

A concerning development is occurring as the world is exceeding a critical warming threshold at an alarming rate.

On approximately one-third of days, the global average temperature was at least 1.5°C higher than pre-industrial levels, a level considered vital to avoid the most severe consequences of climate change in 2023.

2023 is on course to be the hottest on record, and 2024 could potentially surpass it.

The 2015 Paris Agreement aimed to limit the long-term global temperature increase to well below 2°C and to strive to keep it below 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels (1850-1900).

The Paris Agreement focuses on preventing the average global temperature from consistently exceeding these thresholds over a 20-30-year period.

The analysis reveals that the 1.5°C limit has been breached multiple times since 2015, with around 86 days in 2023 exceeding this temperature difference.

This exceeds the previous record set in 2016, primarily due to a powerful El Niño event that elevated global temperatures. El Niño conditions are again contributing to the current temperature anomalies.

The high temperatures are also related to warming ocean waters, particularly in the North Atlantic and North Pacific. Reductions in air pollution from shipping in the North Atlantic may be another contributing factor.

Additionally, two temperature spikes in Antarctica, triggered by natural variability, have influenced global averages.

While the precise impact of human-caused warming on Antarctica’s recent temperature fluctuations is challenging to determine, it has likely played a role.

These alarming temperature anomalies highlight the urgency of addressing climate change at the upcoming COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

Experts stress the need for immediate action on emissions and a clear pathway to reach net-zero emissions, emphasizing the importance of halving emissions by 2030 to achieve climate goals.

The consequences of climate change become increasingly severe with each fraction of a degree of warming, as evident in recent extreme weather events worldwide.

