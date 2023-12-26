India responds to tanker attack by deploying three warships to Arabian Sea

A chemical tanker was targeted 200 nautical miles off the western coast.

The attack resulted in a fire, but the crew extinguished it.

An Indian Coast Guard ship accompanied the MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai.

India has announced the dispatch of three warships to the Arabian Sea following a drone attack on a merchant vessel with reported ties to Israel.

The MV Chem Pluto was targeted approximately 200 nautical miles off the western coast of Gujarat. Although the attack resulted in a fire, the vessel’s crew promptly extinguished it. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the 21 Indian crew members and one Vietnamese citizen.

The MV Chem Pluto, a chemical tanker flagged in Liberia, owned by a Japanese entity, and operated by a Netherlands-based company, has been identified as “Israel-affiliated” without specifying the nature of the connection, according to British Maritime Security firm Ambrey.

India ship transporting oil from Saudi Arabia:

Media reports in India suggest that the ship was transporting oil from Saudi Arabia. At the time of the attack, the ship was en route to the Mangalore Port in southern India.

In response to the incident, an Indian Coast Guard ship accompanied the MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai on Monday. As a further measure, India has decided to deploy three warships to the Arabian Sea.

The move underscores India’s commitment to securing its maritime interests and addressing potential regional threats.

“Considering the recent spate of attacks in the Arabian Sea, Indian Navy has deployed Guided Missile Destroyers, INS Mormugao, INS Kochi, and INS Kolkata in various areas to maintain a deterrent presence,” the navy statement said.

The Indian Navy stated that it consistently uses a long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft to keep a close eye on the situation.

India depends significantly on fuel deliveries from the Middle East, especially from countries like Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Any disturbance or interruption along this route could pose significant challenges for India.

“India plays the role of a net security provider in the entire Indian Ocean region,” Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

He said the Indian Navy had increased its surveillance of the seas. “We shall find whoever is responsible for this attack and strict action will be taken against them.”

No group has admitted responsibility for the drone attack. The United States blamed Tehran for the attack but a spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry called the accusation “baseless.”

