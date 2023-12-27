Trump highlights poll indicating voter association of potential second term with ‘Revenge’

Trump alleges he is a victim of a revenge campaign.

Trump has pledged retribution against political opponents.

Donald directed his attacks toward those who disagreed with him politically.

Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday. He wanted to showcase the poll indicating that the term most linked by voters to a potential second term under his leadership is “revenge.” As the campaign gains momentum ahead of the first Republican nomination contest, this post follows a Christmas Day message on Truth Social where the former president called on his political opponents to “rot in hell.”

The reposting of the poll was presented as a word cloud with “revenge” prominently displayed in bright red capital letters. It suggests that Trump’s self-described “retribution” agenda is a focal point as the United States enters an election year. The poll, conducted by British pollster J.L.

Facing numerous federal charges, Trump alleges that he is a victim of a revenge campaign orchestrated by President Joe Biden and the Justice Department. Despite this, Trump, the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination, denies any wrongdoing.

Trump advisers Steve Bannon:

In December, former Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Kash Patel, still close to the former president, asserted on a podcast that Trump was “dead serious” about seeking revenge against perceived enemies. Trump himself has repeatedly pledged retribution against political opponents during a potential second term, suggesting investigations by federal law enforcement agencies.

In a December interview, Trump assured not to abuse his power or become a dictator “except on day one.” These comments, along with the poll results shared on Tuesday, hint at a contentious election season. The Iowa caucus, marking the beginning of the Republican presidential nominating contest, is scheduled for Jan. 15, with Trump and his rivals campaigning vigorously in the lead-up. The results of a poll commissioned by DailyMail.com were also shared, indicating that “revenge” was the word most associated with Trump’s plans for a second term, as per voters. Other prominent terms included “power,” “dictatorship,” “economy,” and “America.”

Advertisement

In the Dec. 25 Truth Social post, Trump directed his attacks toward those who disagreed with him politically, whom he called “thugs.”

“MAY THEY ROT IN HELL,” Trump wrote. “AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!“

A representative for the Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“He is running a campaign on revenge and retribution – and at the expense of Americans’ freedoms,” she wrote.

Also Read Donald Trump repeats the controversial statement ‘Poisoning the Blood’ Trump emphasized the surge in migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border, particularly...