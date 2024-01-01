Israel claims that Gaza War will continue throughout the 2024

Daniel Hagari predicts the war in 2024.

The IDF is planning more missions.

In a New Year’s announcement, Daniel Hagari, the spokesperson for the Israel Defence Forces, shared that they foresee the Gaza conflict persisting throughout 2024. He mentioned that they are adapting troop deployments to be ready for extended combat. As part of this adjustment, certain troops, particularly reservists, will be pulled back to give them a chance to regroup.

“These adaptations are intended to ensure the planning and preparation for continuing the war in 2024,” he said.

“The IDF must plan out of an understanding that there will be additional missions and the fighting will continue the rest of the year.”

He said that some reservists would leave Gaza “as soon as this week” to allow them to “re-energize ahead of the coming operations”.

In the past 11 weeks of conflict in Gaza, over 21,800 people have lost their lives, with the majority being children and women, as reported by the health ministry in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas.

Israel on tumultuous year:

Israel continued its bombardment of Gaza until the end of a tumultuous year in the region. The latest reports indicate that at least 48 Palestinians were killed in overnight bombings in Gaza City. Witnesses also shared that another strike claimed the lives of 20 people who were seeking shelter at Al-Aqsa University. The latest information is yet to be independently verified by the BBC.

The United Nations reports that 85% of Gaza’s population, which amounts to almost 2 million people, has been displaced due to the ongoing conflict. The situation remains dire, with a significant loss of life and widespread displacement affecting the civilian population.

“Tonight the sky in world countries will be lit by firecrackers, and joyful laughs will fill the air.

“In Gaza, our skies are now filled with Israeli missiles and tank shells that land on innocent, homeless civilians,” Zainab Khalil, 57, a resident from northern Gaza now in Rafah, told Reuters.

Mr. Netanyahu said on Saturday that “the war is at its height”.

“We are fighting on all of the fronts,” he said. “We have huge success but we also have painful cases. Achieving victory will require time.

“As the (Israeli Army) chief of staff has said, the war will continue for many more months.”

