Edition: English
Edition: English

Major earthquake triggers tsunami warnings in Japan

  • A major earthquake strikes Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture.
  • Tsunami warnings were issued for Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama prefectures.
  • The residents were urged to evacuate to higher ground.
In the wake of several earthquakes, the prefecture of Ishikawa in Japan has issued a strong tsunami warning, with one of them having a preliminary magnitude of 7.6.

Additionally, the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for the coastal regions of Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

The official broadcaster of Japan, NHK, has alerted the public to the possibility of up to five meters of flooding. Furthermore, it has been suggested that people quickly flee to higher ground or the tops of any surrounding structures.

In addition, a tsunami with a height of 1.2 meters struck Wajima city in Ishikawa, while another tsunami in Kashizawaki city measured 40 centimeters.

According to Tokyo Electric Power Co., one of the locations hit by the earthquake is a nuclear plant. However, the plant’s operator claims that they are monitoring the situation and that there haven’t been any recent complaints of anomalies.

It is important to note that a powerful earthquake and tsunami that slammed northeastern Japan in March 2011 claimed about 20,000 lives.

