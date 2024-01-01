Red alert: British soldiers ready to clash with Houthi rebels in the Red Sea

British soldiers ready to clash with Houthi rebels in the Red Sea

British soldiers prepared to counter Houthi rebels attacking ships in the Red Sea.

The UK warns of “direct action” against Houthi aggression threatening vital trade routes.

Houthis has launched over 100 attacks on foreign ships since the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Advertisement

British soldiers are prepared to take action against Houthi rebels who target cargo ships in the Red Sea, according to Defense Secretary Grant Shapps.

He stated that the UK was “willing to take direct action” to safeguard the important maritime route in a newspaper story.

Recalling that in December a British warship had shot down an alleged assault drone in the Red Sea, Mr. Shapps declared, “We won’t hesitate to take further action”.

Foreign ships have been the target of the Houthis ever since the Israel-Hamas war began.

The rebel organization supported by Iran has alleged that it supports Hamas and that it targets ships that are headed to Israel, unleashing over 100 drone and missile attacks.

In his article in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Shapps wrote: “The Houthis should be under no misunderstanding: we are committed to holding malign actors accountable for unlawful seizures and attacks.”

Advertisement

He added: “Continued Red Sea aggression risks miscalculation and escalation which could trigger a region-wide conflict.”

If the Red Sea was not protected, he wrote, “it risks emboldening those looking to threaten elsewhere including in the South China Sea and Crimea.”

To safeguard ships in the region, the US started an international naval operation in December. Among the nations that have joined are the UK, Canada, France, Bahrain, Norway, and Spain.

A suspected attack drone was shot down in December by the British Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond as part of that partnership. The Royal Navy had not fired an enraged shot at an aircraft target in decades, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The Houthi “small boats” and their crew attempted to board a cargo ship in the Red Sea on Sunday, but were destroyed by the US Navy.

According to Mr. Shapps, the UK must “stand firm with our allies” and that the situation is “a test for the international community”.

Advertisement

Following a distress call, helicopters from adjacent US warships shot upon the boats, causing them to sink three vessels “in self-defence”.

The fourth boat left the region after the crews were killed.

Due to its ability to connect European and Asian markets, the Red Sea is one of the most significant shipping channels in the world.

Since the Houthi strikes are affecting one of the most vital channels for the Middle East’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, analysts caution that prices may rise as a result of them.

Also Read Red Sea on edge: Houthis threaten global trade, EU and UK cry foul EU and UK condemn Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships as "unacceptable."...