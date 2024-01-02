Thailand and China announce visa waiver requirements starting from March

Thailand initiated the visa waiver for Chinese nationals in September.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced that starting in March, both Thailand and China will permanently waive visa requirements for each other’s citizens.

In September, Thailand initiated the visa waiver for Chinese nationals to enhance tourist arrivals. The program garnered a robust response, with authorities reporting that over 22,000 Chinese citizens entered the Southeast Asian nation in the first two days of the waiver, at a time when Thailand was experiencing a decline in appeal for Chinese travelers.

“Right now we’re ready to open the country and to take good care of tourists in both countries mutually. This is welcoming news,” Mr Srettha said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“This is an upgrade to the relations [between Thailand and China and a boost to the significance of Thai passports,” he said.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand expected that the entirety of 2023 would see up to 3.5 million Chinese visitors, which would fall short of its 4 million target.

This projection, representing less than half the nearly 11 million Chinese tourists in 2019, would still signify a significant improvement from 2022 when Thailand received just 270,000 Chinese tourists. Tourists’ reluctance to visit Thailand has been attributed to factors such as a shortage of low-cost flights post-COVID and a decelerating Chinese economy.

Safety concerns have also been raised due to rumors of tourists being kidnapped and sent across borders to work in scam centers in Myanmar or Cambodia.

Additionally, a shooting in Bangkok’s renowned shopping mall in October of the previous year, resulting in the death of a Chinese mother of two children, heightened tourists’ nervousness.

For 2024, the tourism authority has set a target of attracting 8.2 million Chinese tourists. In a reciprocal effort to attract tourists, China has been waiving visa requirements.

Last November, China announced a visa-free trial for visitors from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia.

The program, initiated in December and extending until the end of November this year, aims to encourage tourism from these countries.

