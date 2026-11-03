Jennie makes animated film debut with award-nominated Netflix track

JENNIE now among a group of established music artists recognized for their contributions to animated films.

The upcoming release marks JENNIE's first original song for an animated film

BLACKPINK star Jennie is gearing up to set the music world buzzing with her new song, “Someone to Hold,” scheduled as part of Netflix's upcoming animated film Steps.

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Adding to the excitement, the track has already earned a nomination at the 2026 Hollywood Music in Media Awards, giving fans another reason to celebrate her latest musical milestone.





The upcoming release marks Jennie's first original song for an animated film. She wrote and performed the track, which will accompany the story's emotional moments. The song was written alongside acclaimed songwriters Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels and Jason Gill.

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The excitement surrounding the song has grown after it secured a nomination for Best Original Song in the Animated Film category at the 2026 Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA).





The song will compete alongside tracks from major animated productions, including Toy Story 5, Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie, Forgotten Island and Wildwood.





The nomination puts Jennie among a group of established music artists recognized for their contributions to animated films. The awards shortlist also features Taylor Swift, H.E.R. and the Backstreet Boys.





Netflix's Steps offers a fresh take on the classic Cinderella fairy tale, shifting the spotlight toward her stepsisters, Lilith and Margot. It features 18th-century French Rococo aesthetics designed with unique textures and edible digital props.

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The animated adventure features Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu as the stepsisters, with Amanda Seyfried voicing Cinderella.





The film explores sisterhood, magic and unexpected adventures while presenting a different perspective on the familiar fairy tale.





The movie is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Nov. 20, 2026, two weeks after Jennie's song release. Jennie has established herself as a major name in global pop music through her work with BLACKPINK and her solo career.





Her 2018 solo debut, “SOLO,” became a defining moment in her musical journey, showcasing her ability to combine rap and pop. She continued building her solo identity with popular releases such as “You & Me,” “Mantra” and “like JENNIE.”





Her collaboration on “One of the Girls” with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp also became an international streaming hit, further expanding her global music presence.

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With her new song, Jennie is now stepping into animated film music, adding another milestone to her growing career.