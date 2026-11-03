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Headlines
Karoline Leavitt calls upcoming US midterms “most important” in American history Maryam Nawaz unveils 127 Attock projects, challenges Chaudhry Salik over corruption claims PM Shehbaz Sharif calls high-level meeting to review situation in KP US midterms put Trump’s political standing to the test Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Karoline Leavitt calls upcoming US midterms “most important” in American history Maryam Nawaz unveils 127 Attock projects, challenges Chaudhry Salik over corruption claims PM Shehbaz Sharif calls high-level meeting to review situation in KP US midterms put Trump’s political standing to the test Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Karoline Leavitt calls upcoming US midterms “most important” in American history

Leavitt also called on GOP supporters to highlight differences with Democrats on major political and policy issues.

Web Desk November 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
She praised Trump's active role in the election campaign

WASHINGTON: Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt urged Republican voters to increase their participation in the upcoming midterm elections, calling the vote one of the most important in U.S. history.


Speaking as an outside adviser to President Donald Trump, Leavitt addressed concerns about challenging polling numbers for Republicans and encouraged supporters to remain motivated rather than lose confidence.

She encouraged voters to cast their ballots before work, during lunch breaks or after work, warning that low turnout could allow Democrats to gain control of Congress.


Leavitt criticized Democrats over their positions on policing, prisons, taxes and immigration, while calling for a “red landslide.”


She also said Republicans could win if voters who support mass deportations and tax cuts in the 2024 election returned to the polls.


She praised Trump's active role in the election campaign, describing him as determined to fight for every vote.


Leavitt called the upcoming midterms "the most important midterm elections in the history of our country" and urged Republicans to approach the campaign with greater urgency.


She also called on GOP supporters to highlight differences with Democrats on major political and policy issues, saying a clear message could help energize voters.


Her remarks focused on increasing voter participation, maintaining campaign momentum and encouraging Republicans to stay engaged despite unfavorable polling trends.

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