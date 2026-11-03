Pakistan to hold Rs1500 prize bond draw in Hyderabad on Nov 16

According to the official schedule, draw No. 108 will be held in Hyderabad on Nov. 16, 2026. It will be the fourth and final draw for Rs1,500 prize bonds this year.

ISLAMABAD: The Central Directorate of National Savings has announced the date for the next draw of Rs1,500 prize bonds, with the first prize worth Rs3 million.





According to the official schedule, draw No. 108 will be held in Hyderabad on Nov. 16, 2026. It will be the fourth and final draw for Rs1,500 prize bonds this year.





The first prize will be Rs3 million, while the second prize will be Rs1 million. The third prize will be Rs18,500.





After the results are announced, bondholders will be able to check their numbers on the official National Savings website, where a complete list of winning numbers will also be available.





National Savings said prize bonds must have been issued at least 60 days before the draw date to qualify for participation.





Winners can claim their prize money by submitting the prescribed claim form, the original prize bond and a copy of their national identity card.





Prize claims must be submitted within six years of the relevant draw date.





Withholding tax will also be deducted from prize money, at 15% for filers and 30% for non-filers.





Holders of Rs1,500 prize bonds will be able to check the results of the Nov. 16 draw on the National Savings website.