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Jennie makes animated film debut with award-nominated Netflix track 33 countries issue emergency stockpiling guidelines for citizens Pakistan to hold Rs1500 prize bond draw in Hyderabad on Nov 16 Two policemen martyred in attack on anti-polio campaign in KP Jerry Fort's final wish to play GTA 6 ends in heartbreak Karoline Leavitt calls upcoming US midterms “most important” in American history Maryam Nawaz unveils 127 Attock projects, challenges Chaudhry Salik over corruption claims PM Shehbaz Sharif calls high-level meeting to review situation in KP US midterms put Trump’s political standing to the test Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Jennie makes animated film debut with award-nominated Netflix track 33 countries issue emergency stockpiling guidelines for citizens Pakistan to hold Rs1500 prize bond draw in Hyderabad on Nov 16 Two policemen martyred in attack on anti-polio campaign in KP Jerry Fort's final wish to play GTA 6 ends in heartbreak Karoline Leavitt calls upcoming US midterms “most important” in American history Maryam Nawaz unveils 127 Attock projects, challenges Chaudhry Salik over corruption claims PM Shehbaz Sharif calls high-level meeting to review situation in KP US midterms put Trump’s political standing to the test Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Pakistan to hold Rs1500 prize bond draw in Hyderabad on Nov 16

According to the official schedule, draw No. 108 will be held in Hyderabad on Nov. 16, 2026. It will be the fourth and final draw for Rs1,500 prize bonds this year.

Web Desk November 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The Central Directorate of National Savings has announced the date for the next draw of Rs1,500 prize bonds, with the first prize worth Rs3 million.


According to the official schedule, draw No. 108 will be held in Hyderabad on Nov. 16, 2026. It will be the fourth and final draw for Rs1,500 prize bonds this year.


The first prize will be Rs3 million, while the second prize will be Rs1 million. The third prize will be Rs18,500.


After the results are announced, bondholders will be able to check their numbers on the official National Savings website, where a complete list of winning numbers will also be available.


National Savings said prize bonds must have been issued at least 60 days before the draw date to qualify for participation.


Winners can claim their prize money by submitting the prescribed claim form, the original prize bond and a copy of their national identity card.


Prize claims must be submitted within six years of the relevant draw date.


Withholding tax will also be deducted from prize money, at 15% for filers and 30% for non-filers.


Holders of Rs1,500 prize bonds will be able to check the results of the Nov. 16 draw on the National Savings website.

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